Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watch: Ladipoe and Buju Release Video Of 'Feeling'
The Guardian  - After the successful audio release, the official music video for Ladipoe‘s latest smash track, “Feeling,” starring Buju, is finally here. The video was directed by Kewa Oni and Seun Opabisi. Speaking on ‘FEELING‘ produced by Andre Vibez with a vocal ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ladipoe & Buju deliver the video for Not Just OK:
Ladipoe & Buju deliver the video for 'Feeling'
VIDEO: Ladipoe – Feeling ft Buju Top Naija:
VIDEO: Ladipoe – Feeling ft Buju
Ladipoe & Buju deliver the video for ‘Feeling’ Tunde Ednut:
Ladipoe & Buju deliver the video for ‘Feeling’
VIDEO: Ladipoe – Feeling ft. GL Trends:
VIDEO: Ladipoe – Feeling ft.
Jaguda.com:
VIDEO: Ladipoe – Feeling ft.


   More Picks
1 Euro 2020: Coca-Cola loses $4 billion within hours over Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
2 Minimum wage: Nasarawa announces ‘no work, no pay’ as workers begin indefinite strike - The Cable, 19 hours ago
3 Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
4 APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
5 Mixed reactions as Osinbajo drives made-in-Nigeria electric car - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies - Anaedo Online, 7 hours ago
7 Army makes clarification on COAS, Faruk Yahaya’s service record - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Tinubu Returns To Nigeria Amidst Death Rumours, Alleged Health Challenges - Naija News, 22 hours ago
9 Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 FG Reopens First Dose COVID-19 Vaccination, Says Second Dose To End June 25 - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info