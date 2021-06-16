Twitter Ban: ECOWAS Court Gives Nigerian Government 30 Days To File Defence

Samuel filed the suit on behalf of the President of One Love Foundation, Patrick Eholor. Sahara Reporters - The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has given the Nigerian government 30 days to file defence in a suit filed by a human rights lawyer, Ihensekhien Samuel.Samuel filed the suit on behalf of the President of One Love Foundation, Patrick Eholor.



