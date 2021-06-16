Post News
News at a Glance
Soldiers intercept 73 Nasarawa youths in 5 trucks travelling to Imo state (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- At least 73 youths from Nasarawa state travelling in 5 trucks to Imo state have been intercepted by Nigerian soldiers.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
My Celebrity & I:
Soldiers Intercept 73 Nasarawa Youths in 5 Trucks Travelling to Imo State
Olajide TV:
Soldiers intercept 73 Nasarawa youths in 5 trucks travelling to Imo state
Nigeria Newspaper:
Nigerian Soldiers intercept 73 Northern Youths Travelling to Imo state
Global Village Extra:
Soldiers Intercept 73 Nasarawa Youths Heading To Imo
Gidi Feed:
Soldiers intercept 73 Nasarawa youths in 5 trucks travelling to Imo state At least 73 youths from Nasarawa state travelling in 5 trucks to Imo state have been intercepted by Nigerian soldiers.
More Picks
1
Euro 2020: Coca Cola Counts Losses After Ronaldo Removes Product During Press Conference (Watch Video) -
Complete Sports,
7 hours ago
2
Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
3
APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa -
Daily Times,
9 hours ago
4
Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies -
Anaedo Online,
11 hours ago
5
Minimum wage: Nasarawa announces ‘no work, no pay’ as workers begin indefinite strike -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
6
Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Navy to establish Desert Warfare Institute in Kano -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
8
Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
9
Army makes clarification on COAS, Faruk Yahaya’s service record -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
Mixed reactions as Osinbajo drives made-in-Nigeria electric car -
The Punch,
1 day ago
