Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


24-year-old woman shot dead by her boyfriend in South Africa
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A South African man, Kenny Dlamini has handed himself over to the police after allegedly killing his girlfriend, Nozipho Mabuza.

 

The suspect shot and killed 24-year-old Nozipho in the

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

24-year-old woman shot dead by her boyfriend in South Africa Yaba Left Online:
24-year-old woman shot dead by her boyfriend in South Africa
Man shoots 24-year-old girlfriend dead in South Africa Lailas News:
Man shoots 24-year-old girlfriend dead in South Africa
24-year-old woman shot dead by her boyfriend in South Africa Naija Parrot:
24-year-old woman shot dead by her boyfriend in South Africa
24-year-old woman shot dead by her boyfriend in South Africa Luci Post:
24-year-old woman shot dead by her boyfriend in South Africa
South African Man Shot Dead His Wife Over Disagreement Naija News:
South African Man Shot Dead His Wife Over Disagreement


   More Picks
1 Euro 2020: Coca Cola Counts Losses After Ronaldo Removes Product During Press Conference (Watch Video) - Complete Sports, 9 hours ago
2 Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
3 EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, recounts how a minister connived with a bank MD to launder $37m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Troops stop 73 Nasarawa men going to Imo with 47 motorcycles - The Citizen, 18 hours ago
5 APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa - Daily Times, 11 hours ago
6 Fans pressuring me to get married, release raunchy photos – Seyi Shay - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies - Anaedo Online, 13 hours ago
8 Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Navy to establish Desert Warfare Institute in Kano - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 ISWAP Set Military Base On Fire In Borno - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info