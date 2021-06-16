24-year-old woman shot dead by her boyfriend in South Africa







The suspect shot and killed 24-year-old Nozipho in the Linda Ikeji Blog - A South African man, Kenny Dlamini has handed himself over to the police after allegedly killing his girlfriend, Nozipho Mabuza.The suspect shot and killed 24-year-old Nozipho in the



News Credibility Score: 99%