Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Euro 2020: Coca Cola Counts Losses After Ronaldo Removes Product During Press Conference (Watch Video)
Complete Sports
- Cocoa Cola were left ruining their losses after Cristiano Ronaldo pushed aside bottles of the product 2during a press
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Cristiano Ronaldo gesture wipes '$4bn' off Coca-Cola's market value
Daily Post:
Euro 2020: Coca-Cola loses $4 billion within hours over Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture
Naija Loaded:
Euro 2020: Coca-Cola Loses $4 Billion Within Hours Over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Gesture
Ripples Nigeria:
Coca-Cola loses $4bn after Ronaldo’s gesture
Oyo Gist:
Coca-Cola loses $4 billion within hours after Cristiano Ronaldo pushed away the carbonated drinks
The Will:
Coca-Cola Loses $4 Billion From Ronaldo’s Simple Gesture; But Shares Revive
SoccerNet Nigeria:
Apparently, Ronaldo is not a fan of Coca-Cola. #EURO2020
The News Guru:
Ronaldo 'drink water' push wipes $4B off Coca Cola's market value
Pulse Nigeria:
Cristiano Ronaldo's press conference act crashes Coca Cola's share prices
The Breaking Times:
Coca Cola Falls in Value As Cristiano Ronaldo Chooses Water Over Coke - Breaking Times
Naija News:
Euro 2020: Coca-Cola Loses $4 billion Within Hours Over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Gesture (Video)
Edujandon:
Euro 2020: Coca-Cola loses $4 billion within hours over Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture
The New Diplomat:
Coca-Cola Loses $4bn As Ronaldo Shuns Drink At Press Conference
Investor King:
Cristiano Ronaldo Snubs Coca-Cola Drink in Euro 2020 Press Conference, Wipes $4B Off Market Value | Investors King
More Picks
1
Euro 2020: Coca Cola Counts Losses After Ronaldo Removes Product During Press Conference (Watch Video) -
Complete Sports,
7 hours ago
2
Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
3
APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa -
Daily Times,
9 hours ago
4
Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies -
Anaedo Online,
11 hours ago
5
Minimum wage: Nasarawa announces ‘no work, no pay’ as workers begin indefinite strike -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
6
Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Navy to establish Desert Warfare Institute in Kano -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
8
Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
9
Army makes clarification on COAS, Faruk Yahaya’s service record -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
Mixed reactions as Osinbajo drives made-in-Nigeria electric car -
The Punch,
1 day ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...