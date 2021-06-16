Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"Everyone knows that there is no AY today without you" - Comedian AY pens down tribute to veteran Ali Baba
Gist Reel
- AY Comedian has celebrated the country's King of Comedy, Ali Baba ahead of his 56th birthday which falls on the 24th of June.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
'There's no me without you' – AY Comedian pens down tribute to Alibaba
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Everyone Knows That There Is No AY Today Without You – Comedian AY Pens Tribute To Ali Baba
Newzandar News:
"Everyone knows that there is no AY today without you" – Comedian AY pens down tribute to veteran Ali Baba
Naija Diary:
"Everyone Knows That There Is No AY Today Without You" – Comedian AY Makun Celebrates Alibaba
Kemi Filani Blog:
'There is no AY today without you' Comedian Ayo Makun pens down tribute to celebrate Ali Baba
More Picks
1
Fans pressuring me to get married, release raunchy photos – Seyi Shay -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 -
Prompt News,
18 hours ago
3
How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
4
Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
6
Grazing reserve law in northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing - Senate Spokesperson -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
7
Dangote Cement Completes Issuance of N50 Billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds | Investors King -
Investor King,
21 hours ago
8
A Rejoinder to Igbo Intellectuals on the Biafran Minister in Buhari’s Government, By Yushau A. Shuaib -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
9
INEC Announces Dates To Conduct Ekiti, Osun Governorship Elections -
Independent,
18 hours ago
10
IPC, CSOs Reject Proposed Tariff Regulation for Satellite TV in New NBC Amendment Bill -
This Day,
22 hours ago
