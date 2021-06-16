Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Man caught while defiling 12-year-old girl under mango tree in Kwara
Daily Post
- Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command, have arrested a 39-year-old man, Segun Oni, for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl, Amina Ajibade under a mango tree.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Gist 36:
39-year-old Man Caught While Defiling 12-year-old Girl Under Mango Tree In Kwara
Edujandon:
Man caught while defiling 12-year-old girl under mango tree in Kwara
Newzandar News:
Man caught while defiling 12-year-old girl under mango tree in Kwara
Tori News:
39-year-old Man Caught While Defiling 12-year-old Girl Under Mango Tree In Kwara
More Picks
1
Euro 2020: Coca-Cola loses $4 billion within hours over Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
2
Minimum wage: Nasarawa announces ‘no work, no pay’ as workers begin indefinite strike -
The Cable,
19 hours ago
3
Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
4
APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa -
Daily Times,
5 hours ago
5
Mixed reactions as Osinbajo drives made-in-Nigeria electric car -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
6
Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies -
Anaedo Online,
7 hours ago
7
Army makes clarification on COAS, Faruk Yahaya’s service record -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
8
Tinubu Returns To Nigeria Amidst Death Rumours, Alleged Health Challenges -
Naija News,
22 hours ago
9
Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
FG Reopens First Dose COVID-19 Vaccination, Says Second Dose To End June 25 -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
