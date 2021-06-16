Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ISWAP Set Military Base On Fire In Borno
News photo Daily Times  - After a violent gun battle with the troops, insurgents suspected of being members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) overran a military unit in the southern portion of Borno State on Tuesday and hauled away weapons.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Terrorists set military base on fire in Borno Daily Post:
Terrorists set military base on fire in Borno
Ahead @MBuhari’s Visit, Boko Haram Terrorists Set Military Base On Fire In Borno Sahara Reporters:
Ahead @MBuhari’s Visit, Boko Haram Terrorists Set Military Base On Fire In Borno
Unknown Gunmen Set Military Base On Fire In Borno Naija Loaded:
Unknown Gunmen Set Military Base On Fire In Borno
ISWAP Fighters Set Military Base On Fire In Borno Independent:
ISWAP Fighters Set Military Base On Fire In Borno
ISWAP Fighters Set Military Base On Fire In Borno Nigerian Eye:
ISWAP Fighters Set Military Base On Fire In Borno
Terrorists set military base on fire in Borno See Naija:
Terrorists set military base on fire in Borno
Terrorists set military base on fire in Borno Within Nigeria:
Terrorists set military base on fire in Borno
ISWAP Attack Military Base In Borno Ahead Of Buhari Naija News:
ISWAP Attack Military Base In Borno Ahead Of Buhari's Visit
Terrorists Set Military Base On Fire In Borno Tori News:
Terrorists Set Military Base On Fire In Borno


   More Picks
1 Euro 2020: Coca Cola Counts Losses After Ronaldo Removes Product During Press Conference (Watch Video) - Complete Sports, 9 hours ago
2 Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
3 EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, recounts how a minister connived with a bank MD to launder $37m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Troops stop 73 Nasarawa men going to Imo with 47 motorcycles - The Citizen, 18 hours ago
5 APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa - Daily Times, 11 hours ago
6 Fans pressuring me to get married, release raunchy photos – Seyi Shay - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies - Anaedo Online, 13 hours ago
8 Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Navy to establish Desert Warfare Institute in Kano - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 ISWAP Set Military Base On Fire In Borno - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info