News at a Glance
My Sister Was Sacked For Being Related To Me- Denrele Edun
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
How My Sister Was Sacked Because She Is Related To Me – Denrele Edun
Ripples Nigeria:
Denrele recounts how his personality cost his sister her job
Nigerian Eye:
My sister was sacked for being related to me – Denrele Edun
The Will:
My Sister Got Sacked Because Of Me –Denrele Edun
Oyo Gist:
"My sister recently lost her job because her employer found out she’s related to me"- Denrele reveals
Dee Reporters:
My Sister Was Sacked For Being Related To Me – Denrele Edun Alleges
More Picks
1
Euro 2020: Coca Cola Counts Losses After Ronaldo Removes Product During Press Conference (Watch Video) -
Complete Sports,
11 hours ago
2
Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
3
EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, recounts how a minister connived with a bank MD to launder $37m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Fans pressuring me to get married, release raunchy photos – Seyi Shay -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
5
Troops stop 73 Nasarawa men going to Imo with 47 motorcycles -
The Citizen,
20 hours ago
6
APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa -
Daily Times,
13 hours ago
7
Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies -
Anaedo Online,
15 hours ago
9
Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Navy to establish Desert Warfare Institute in Kano -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
