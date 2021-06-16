Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate told not to confirm Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner
News photo Daily Post  - Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has warned the Senate against confirming Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, as a National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The Rights group ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Do Not Confirm Lauretta Onochie As INEC Commissioner – HURIWA Tells Senate Naija Loaded:
Do Not Confirm Lauretta Onochie As INEC Commissioner – HURIWA Tells Senate
Senate told not to confirm Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner The Dabigal Blog:
Senate told not to confirm Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner
Senate told not to confirm Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner See Naija:
Senate told not to confirm Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner
Do Not Confirm Lauretta Onochie As INEC Commissioner Gist 36:
Do Not Confirm Lauretta Onochie As INEC Commissioner
Do Not Confirm Lauretta Onochie As INEC Commissioner - Group Warns Senate Tori News:
Do Not Confirm Lauretta Onochie As INEC Commissioner - Group Warns Senate


   More Picks
1 We may not guarantee regular services over rising insecurity in Nigeria, says MTN - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
2 Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
3 APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa - Daily Times, 7 hours ago
4 Euro 2020: Coca-Cola loses $4 billion within hours over Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Minimum wage: Nasarawa announces ‘no work, no pay’ as workers begin indefinite strike - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies - Anaedo Online, 9 hours ago
8 Army makes clarification on COAS, Faruk Yahaya’s service record - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Mixed reactions as Osinbajo drives made-in-Nigeria electric car - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 UNN best graduating students with N4.63 GPA share N1,500, N1,000 cash prizes among themselves, many react - Legit, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info