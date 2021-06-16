2021 UTME: JAMB releases result of mock examination

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Euro 2020: Coca-Cola loses $4 billion within hours over Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture - Daily Post,
10 hours ago
|
2
|
Minimum wage: Nasarawa announces ‘no work, no pay’ as workers begin indefinite strike - The Cable,
19 hours ago
|
3
|
Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims - Daily Post,
6 hours ago
|
4
|
APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa - Daily Times,
5 hours ago
|
5
|
Mixed reactions as Osinbajo drives made-in-Nigeria electric car - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies - Anaedo Online,
7 hours ago
|
7
|
Army makes clarification on COAS, Faruk Yahaya’s service record - Daily Post,
11 hours ago
|
8
|
Tinubu Returns To Nigeria Amidst Death Rumours, Alleged Health Challenges - Naija News,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
10
|
FG Reopens First Dose COVID-19 Vaccination, Says Second Dose To End June 25 - Channels Television,
23 hours ago