Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPC, CSOs Reject Proposed Tariff Regulation for Satellite TV in New NBC Amendment Bill
News photo This Day  - By Adedayo Akinwale The International Press Centre (IPC), as well as civil society organisations (CSOs) have rejected the proposed tariff regulations for satellite television in the new National Br…

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CSOs oppose bill to enable NBC fix tariff for satellite TV The Cable:
CSOs oppose bill to enable NBC fix tariff for satellite TV
IPC, CSOs reject proposed tariff regulation for satellite TV in new NBC Amendment Bill The Eagle Online:
IPC, CSOs reject proposed tariff regulation for satellite TV in new NBC Amendment Bill
IPC, CSOs reject proposed tariff regulation for Satellite TV PM News:
IPC, CSOs reject proposed tariff regulation for Satellite TV
CSOs Oppose Bill To Enable NBC Fix Tariff For Satellite TV The Nigeria Lawyer:
CSOs Oppose Bill To Enable NBC Fix Tariff For Satellite TV
IPC, CSOs Reject Proposed Tariff Regulation for Satellite TV in New NBC Amendment Bill Mega News:
IPC, CSOs Reject Proposed Tariff Regulation for Satellite TV in New NBC Amendment Bill


   More Picks
1 Euro 2020: Coca Cola Counts Losses After Ronaldo Removes Product During Press Conference (Watch Video) - Complete Sports, 9 hours ago
2 Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
3 EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, recounts how a minister connived with a bank MD to launder $37m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Troops stop 73 Nasarawa men going to Imo with 47 motorcycles - The Citizen, 18 hours ago
5 APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa - Daily Times, 11 hours ago
6 Fans pressuring me to get married, release raunchy photos – Seyi Shay - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies - Anaedo Online, 13 hours ago
8 Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Navy to establish Desert Warfare Institute in Kano - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 ISWAP Set Military Base On Fire In Borno - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info