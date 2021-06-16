Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

3 Crew Set for Thursday Launch of China’s Shenzhou-12 To Space
News photo The Herald  - China will send three men into space in its first crewed mission in nearly five years, part of an ambitious plan to complete a space station

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigeria is on oxygen, nobody knows what will happen next – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
3 How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Indian police arrest Nigerian man for allegedly selling cocaine (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Grazing reserve law in northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing - Senate Spokesperson - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Dangote Cement Completes Issuance of N50 Billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds | Investors King - Investor King, 22 hours ago
9 A Rejoinder to Igbo Intellectuals on the Biafran Minister in Buhari’s Government, By Yushau A. Shuaib - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
10 INEC Announces Dates To Conduct Ekiti, Osun Governorship Elections - Independent, 20 hours ago
