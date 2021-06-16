Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dangote Cement Completes Issuance of N50 Billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds | Investors King
Investor King  - Dangote Cement, Africa's largest cement producer, announced it has successfully issued N50 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds under the company's new NGN300 billion Multi-Instrument Issuance Program.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dangote Cement completes issuance of N50bn bonds The Guardian:
Dangote Cement completes issuance of N50bn bonds
Dangote Cement issues N50bn bonds for expansion projects, others The Punch:
Dangote Cement issues N50bn bonds for expansion projects, others
Dangote Cement Announces Issuance Of N50bn Bond Independent:
Dangote Cement Announces Issuance Of N50bn Bond
Dangote Cement Issues N50bn Bonds For Projects Expansion Economic Confidential:
Dangote Cement Issues N50bn Bonds For Projects Expansion
Dangote Cement announces issuance of N50bn bond – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA News Breakers:
Dangote Cement announces issuance of N50bn bond – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA
Dangote Cement Announces Issuance of N50bn Bond The New Diplomat:
Dangote Cement Announces Issuance of N50bn Bond


   More Picks
1 Euro 2020: Coca Cola Counts Losses After Ronaldo Removes Product During Press Conference (Watch Video) - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
2 Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, recounts how a minister connived with a bank MD to launder $37m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Fans pressuring me to get married, release raunchy photos – Seyi Shay - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Biden, Putin face off in Geneva summit - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa - Daily Times, 19 hours ago
7 Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies - Anaedo Online, 21 hours ago
10 Navy to establish Desert Warfare Institute in Kano - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info