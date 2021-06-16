Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gun alone cannot stop security threats in Nigeria – Army -NigPilot
Nigerian Pilot  - The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said that sword and gun alone cannot deny terrorists, insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action in Nigeria.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Guns alone can’t stop security threats in Nigeria – Army Daily Post:
Guns alone can’t stop security threats in Nigeria – Army
Gun alone can’t stop security threats, says Army The Nation:
Gun alone can’t stop security threats, says Army
Point Blank News:
Guns alone can’t stop security threats in Nigeria – Army
Gun Alone Can’t Stop Security Threats, Says Army The Nigeria Lawyer:
Gun Alone Can’t Stop Security Threats, Says Army
Guns alone can’t stop security threats in Nigeria – Army Nigerian Eye:
Guns alone can’t stop security threats in Nigeria – Army
Gun alone can’t stop security threats, says Army Republican Nigeria:
Gun alone can’t stop security threats, says Army


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Fans pressuring me to get married, release raunchy photos – Seyi Shay - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 Biden, Putin face off in Geneva summit - The Punch, 1 day ago
5 EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, recounts how a minister connived with a bank MD to launder $37m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Presidency: Twitter suspension has reduced spread of fake news by PDP governors - The Cable, 13 hours ago
7 APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
8 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
9 A Rejoinder to Igbo Intellectuals on the Biafran Minister in Buhari’s Government, By Yushau A. Shuaib - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
10 Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies - Anaedo Online, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info