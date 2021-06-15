Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


INEC Announces Dates To Conduct Ekiti, Osun Governorship Elections
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

INEC fixes dates for Ekiti, Osun polls Premium Times:
INEC fixes dates for Ekiti, Osun polls
INEC fixes dates for Ekiti, Osun guber polls Nigerian Eye:
INEC fixes dates for Ekiti, Osun guber polls
INEC announces date for Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections Oyo Gist:
INEC announces date for Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections
INEC Fixes Dates For Osun, Ekiti Guber Elections The New Diplomat:
INEC Fixes Dates For Osun, Ekiti Guber Elections
INEC fixes date for Osun 2022 governorship election Within Nigeria:
INEC fixes date for Osun 2022 governorship election
INEC Fixes Date For Ekiti And Osun Guber Polls Tori News:
INEC Fixes Date For Ekiti And Osun Guber Polls


   More Picks
1 Euro 2020: Coca Cola Counts Losses After Ronaldo Removes Product During Press Conference (Watch Video) - Complete Sports, 7 hours ago
2 Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
3 APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa - Daily Times, 9 hours ago
4 Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies - Anaedo Online, 11 hours ago
5 Minimum wage: Nasarawa announces ‘no work, no pay’ as workers begin indefinite strike - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Navy to establish Desert Warfare Institute in Kano - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
8 Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Army makes clarification on COAS, Faruk Yahaya’s service record - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Mixed reactions as Osinbajo drives made-in-Nigeria electric car - The Punch, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info