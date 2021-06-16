Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Uneasy calm in prisons service as Aregbesola ‘arbitrarily’ retires 7 ACGs
News photo Daily Nigerian  - A gale of retirements of senior officers has hit the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NCoS: Disquiet as Aregbesola ‘prematurely’ retires 7 Prison ACGs Daily Post:
NCoS: Disquiet as Aregbesola ‘prematurely’ retires 7 Prison ACGs
Aregbesola ‘prematurely’ retires seven ACGs of Prison Service The Eagle Online:
Aregbesola ‘prematurely’ retires seven ACGs of Prison Service
Shock as Aregbesola ‘prematurely’ retires 7 ACGs of Prison Service -Report News Diary Online:
Shock as Aregbesola ‘prematurely’ retires 7 ACGs of Prison Service -Report
CKN Nigeria:
Outrage As Aregbesola Prematuredly Retires 7 Nigerian Prison Service ACGs
NCoS: Disquiet as Aregbesola ‘prematurely’ retires 7 Prison ACGs Infotrust News:
NCoS: Disquiet as Aregbesola ‘prematurely’ retires 7 Prison ACGs


   More Picks
1 Euro 2020: Coca Cola Counts Losses After Ronaldo Removes Product During Press Conference (Watch Video) - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
2 Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, recounts how a minister connived with a bank MD to launder $37m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Fans pressuring me to get married, release raunchy photos – Seyi Shay - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Biden, Putin face off in Geneva summit - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa - Daily Times, 19 hours ago
7 Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies - Anaedo Online, 21 hours ago
10 Navy to establish Desert Warfare Institute in Kano - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info