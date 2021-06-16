Nigeria is on oxygen, nobody knows what will happen next – Gov Wike Daily Post - Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said Nigeria is now on life support. Wike stated this at the inauguration of the Isaiah OdoliOmerelu Streets in New GRA Phase 1 in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Wednesday. He asserted that those who ...



News Credibility Score: 99%