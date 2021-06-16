Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Imo lawmaker's house razed by gunmen, his guard beheaded
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The house of Ekene Nnodumele, lawmaker representing Orsu State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly was on Wednesday June 16, razed down by gunmen.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

