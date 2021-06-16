Post News
News at a Glance
Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter
Linda Ikeji Blog
- An Architecture graduate of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Ella Williams, has been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen along the Benin-Ekpoma expressway.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
AAU graduate killed by herdsmen on her way to collect call-up letter
Yaba Left Online:
Young lady shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter
The News:
AAU graduate shot dead on her way to collect NYSC call-up letter
PM News:
Suspected herdsmen kill AAU graduate in Edo
The News Guru:
Suspected herdsmen kill AAU graduate in Edo
Naija Parrot:
Young lady shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter
See Naija:
Suspected herdsmen kill AAU graduate in Edo
Tori News:
Tragedy As Suspected Herdsmen Kill AAU Graduate in Edo (Photo)
More Picks
1
Euro 2020: Coca Cola Counts Losses After Ronaldo Removes Product During Press Conference (Watch Video) -
Complete Sports,
9 hours ago
2
Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
3
EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, recounts how a minister connived with a bank MD to launder $37m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Troops stop 73 Nasarawa men going to Imo with 47 motorcycles -
The Citizen,
18 hours ago
5
APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa -
Daily Times,
11 hours ago
6
Fans pressuring me to get married, release raunchy photos – Seyi Shay -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies -
Anaedo Online,
13 hours ago
8
Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Navy to establish Desert Warfare Institute in Kano -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
10
ISWAP Set Military Base On Fire In Borno -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
