Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidency: Twitter suspension has reduced spread of fake news by PDP governors
News photo The Cable  - The presidency says governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are sad over the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Twitter Suspension Has Curtailed Spread Of Fake News By PDP Govs – Presidency News Break:
Twitter Suspension Has Curtailed Spread Of Fake News By PDP Govs – Presidency
Suspension of Twitter helped FG in curbing fake news from PDP - Presidency The News Guru:
Suspension of Twitter helped FG in curbing fake news from PDP - Presidency
Twitter Suspension Has Reduced Spread Of Fake News By PDP Governors – Presidency Mojidelano:
Twitter Suspension Has Reduced Spread Of Fake News By PDP Governors – Presidency
Twitter Suspension has Reduced Spread of Fake News by PDP Governors Affairs TV:
Twitter Suspension has Reduced Spread of Fake News by PDP Governors
Twitter suspension: Fake news from PDP governors have reduced – Presidency Within Nigeria:
Twitter suspension: Fake news from PDP governors have reduced – Presidency
How Twitter suspension reduced ‘fake news’ from PDP Governors – Presidency Politics Nigeria:
How Twitter suspension reduced ‘fake news’ from PDP Governors – Presidency


   More Picks
1 Euro 2020: Coca Cola Counts Losses After Ronaldo Removes Product During Press Conference (Watch Video) - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
2 Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
3 Biden, Putin face off in Geneva summit - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, recounts how a minister connived with a bank MD to launder $37m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Navy to establish Desert Warfare Institute in Kano - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Fans pressuring me to get married, release raunchy photos – Seyi Shay - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa - Daily Times, 21 hours ago
8 Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Patience Ozokwor Apologise To Her Fans For The Roles She Played In Her Past Movies - Anaedo Online, 23 hours ago
10 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info