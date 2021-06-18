Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ex-Bank PHB MD, Atuche, Anyanwu Convicted Over N25.7bn Theft
Leadership  - Justice Lateefat Okunnu of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Wednesday convicted the former Managing Director of the defunct Bank PHB, Francis

3 days ago
This Day:
Ex-Bank PHB MD, Atuche Sentenced to 12 Years Imprisonment
Independent:
Atuche: Ex-Bank PHB MD Bags 126yrs Imprisonment For N25.7bn Theft
Oyo Gist:
Judge convicts Francis Atuche, MD of defunct Bank PHB
Pulse Nigeria:
How ex-Bank PHB MD Atuche begged judge not to jail him over N25.7bn fraud
Republican Nigeria:
Ex-Bank PHB MD, Atuche, Anyanwu convicted over N25.7bn theft
Effiezy:
Court convicts Bank PHB’s Francis Atuche, Ugo Anyanwu of ₦25.7 bilion theft
Politics Nigeria:
Ex-Bank MD, Francis Atuche convicted for stealing


