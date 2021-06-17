Post News
News at a Glance
APC suspends Buhari’s ex-aide for alleged anti-party activities in Kano
The Punch
- APC suspends Buhari’s ex-aide for alleged anti-party activities in Kano
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
APC chairman removed in Enugu over alleged anti-party activities
Daily Times:
APC chairman in Enugu kicked out over alleged anti-party activities
The Info Stride:
APC Chairman Removed In Enugu Over Alleged Anti-party Activities:
Republican Nigeria:
APC Suspends Buhari’s Ex-aide For Alleged Anti-Party Activities
Tori News:
APC Suspends Buhari’s Ex-aide For Alleged Anti-Party Activities
Kemi Filani Blog:
APC chairman removed over alleged anti-party activities
More Picks
1
'No Harm Must Befall IPOB's Lawyer, Ejiofor'- Igboho Blows Hot Over Military Invasion Of Barrister's House -
Tori News,
9 hours ago
2
EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, regains freedom after nearly 8 months in Kirikiri Prison -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
MURIC asks NASS to reverse Britain’s ‘Christianization’ of Nigeria -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
4
Lady narrates how the ‘holy spirit’ woke up her husband after he slept off without kissing her -
The Info NG,
14 hours ago
5
PDP governors propose no solutions to nation’s challenges – Presidency -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
6
Reminisce set to release fifth album, reveals date -
Glamsquad Magazine,
14 hours ago
7
'His victims are numerous, and span over 20years' Comedienne Princess blasts those asking her to forgive Baba Ijesha -
Kemi Filani Blog,
11 hours ago
8
PDP govs want NNPC to fund their wasteful spending – Presidency -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
FG borrowed N1.3tn in four years to subsidise power consumers, firms – World Bank -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
10
“Baba Ijesha never had sex with the girl at any time” – Actor, Yomi Fabiyi (video) -
Republican Nigeria,
10 hours ago
