Uzodimma seeks additional state for South East, defends Buhari on restructuring
News photo The Guardian  - Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has called for the creation of an additional state in the South East. He made this known yesterday at a public hearing on the review of the constitution held at Imo Concorde Hotel, Owerri.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

