Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG borrowed N1.3tn in four years to subsidise power consumers, firms – World Bank
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Government has borrowed a total of N1.3tn since 2017 to ensure that generation companies and gas suppliers received enough payments to continue generating electricity, the World Bank has said.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG borrowed N1.3tn to subsidise power consumers - W/Bank | Economy | herald.ng The Herald:
FG borrowed N1.3tn to subsidise power consumers - W/Bank | Economy | herald.ng
FG Borrowed N1.3trn In Four Years To Subsidise Power Consumers – W/Bank Economic Confidential:
FG Borrowed N1.3trn In Four Years To Subsidise Power Consumers – W/Bank
How Nigeria Govt. Borrowed ₦1.3trn In Four Years To Subsidise Power Consumers – World Bank ODU News:
How Nigeria Govt. Borrowed ₦1.3trn In Four Years To Subsidise Power Consumers – World Bank
FG borrowed N1.3tn in four years to subsidise power consumers, firms – World Bank Edujandon:
FG borrowed N1.3tn in four years to subsidise power consumers, firms – World Bank
FG Borrowed N1.3 Trillion In Four Years To Subsidise Power - World Bank Tori News:
FG Borrowed N1.3 Trillion In Four Years To Subsidise Power - World Bank


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Fans pressuring me to get married, release raunchy photos – Seyi Shay - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Days after deletion of Crowwe App, Garba laments as Instagram suspends his account - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, recounts how a minister connived with a bank MD to launder $37m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Presidency: Twitter suspension has reduced spread of fake news by PDP governors - The Cable, 13 hours ago
6 How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 APC 40m membership registration; makes us largest party in Africa - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
8 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
9 Ondo Poll: Appeal Court Upholds Akeredolu’s Victory - Information Nigeria, 15 hours ago
10 A Rejoinder to Igbo Intellectuals on the Biafran Minister in Buhari’s Government, By Yushau A. Shuaib - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info