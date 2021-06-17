Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lady narrates how the ‘holy spirit’ woke up her husband after he slept off without kissing her
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

A lady has narrated how the holy spirit woke up her husband after he slept off without giving her a goodnight kiss.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Lady narrates how the ‘Holy Spirit’ woke her husband up from his sleep to kiss her Yaba Left Online:
Lady narrates how the ‘Holy Spirit’ woke her husband up from his sleep to kiss her
Lady recalls how the ‘Holy Spirit’ woke up her husband after he slept off without kissing her Gist Reel:
Lady recalls how the ‘Holy Spirit’ woke up her husband after he slept off without kissing her
Lady narrates how the ‘Holy Spirit’ woke her husband up from his sleep to kiss her Naija Parrot:
Lady narrates how the ‘Holy Spirit’ woke her husband up from his sleep to kiss her
Lady narrates how the ‘Holy Spirit’ woke her husband up from his sleep to kiss her Republican Nigeria:
Lady narrates how the ‘Holy Spirit’ woke her husband up from his sleep to kiss her
Lady Recalls What ‘Holy Spirit’ Did To Her Husband After He Slept Off Without Kissing Her Tori News:
Lady Recalls What ‘Holy Spirit’ Did To Her Husband After He Slept Off Without Kissing Her


   More Picks
1 Fans pressuring me to get married, release raunchy photos – Seyi Shay - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
3 How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Grazing reserve law in northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing - Senate Spokesperson - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Dangote Cement Completes Issuance of N50 Billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds | Investors King - Investor King, 21 hours ago
8 A Rejoinder to Igbo Intellectuals on the Biafran Minister in Buhari’s Government, By Yushau A. Shuaib - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
9 INEC Announces Dates To Conduct Ekiti, Osun Governorship Elections - Independent, 18 hours ago
10 IPC, CSOs Reject Proposed Tariff Regulation for Satellite TV in New NBC Amendment Bill - This Day, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info