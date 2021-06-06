Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reminisce set to release fifth album, reveals date
Glamsquad Magazine  - Nigerian rapper-songwriter, Remilekun Safaru, better known as Reminisce, says he will be releasing his fifth album in August. The music star broke the news in a terse Twitter post on Wednesday while also revealing the title for the forthcoming project.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

