Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, regains freedom after nearly 8 months in Kirikiri Prison
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nicolas Mbah, who has been remanded in Kirikiri Prison since October 2020 for participating in the #ENDSARS protests in Lagos, has finally regained his freedom.

 

His lawyer, Orji

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, regains freedom after nearly 8 months in Kirikiri Prison Monte Oz Live:
EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, regains freedom after nearly 8 months in Kirikiri Prison
EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, Regains Freedom After Nearly 8 months In Prison Gist 36:
EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, Regains Freedom After Nearly 8 months In Prison
EndSARS protester, Mbah who spent nearly 8 months in Kirikiri prison regains freedom Within Nigeria:
EndSARS protester, Mbah who spent nearly 8 months in Kirikiri prison regains freedom
EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, Freed After 8 Months In Prison Naija on Point:
EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, Freed After 8 Months In Prison
EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, Freed After 8 Months In Prison Newzandar News:
EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, Freed After 8 Months In Prison
EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, Regains Freedom After Nearly 8 months In Prison Tori News:
EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, Regains Freedom After Nearly 8 months In Prison


   More Picks
1 Okogie: Nigeria Has Practically Become a Failed State - This Day, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria is on oxygen, nobody knows what will happen next – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
5 Ondo guber: Assembly reacts to Gov Akeredolu’s victory at Appeal Court - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Sleepy Buhari making corruption to run rampant in Nigeria – Steve Hanke - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 Nigerian Soldiers Arrest Suspected Chadian Terrorist And Kidnap Kingpin, Eliminate Others - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
9 Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Grazing reserve law in northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing - Senate Spokesperson - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info