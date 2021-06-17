Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: No elections in Southwest, Oduduwa Republic will happen – Sunday Igboho
News photo Daily Post  - Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly know as Igboho, has said elections would not hold across the Southwest in 2023. Igboho said elections would not hold because Yorubas will break out of Nigeria. He spoke in a video anchored by his ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No Elections In S/West, Yoruba Leaving Nigeria – Sunday Igboho Daily Times:
No Elections In S/West, Yoruba Leaving Nigeria – Sunday Igboho
2023: Elections Won’t Hold In Southwest, Oduduwa Republic Will Happen – Sunday Igboho Promises FG Naija Loaded:
2023: Elections Won’t Hold In Southwest, Oduduwa Republic Will Happen – Sunday Igboho Promises FG
No Elections In S/West, Yoruba Leaving Nigeria – Sunday Igboho Information Nigeria:
No Elections In S/West, Yoruba Leaving Nigeria – Sunday Igboho
2023: No elections in Southwest, Oduduwa Republic will happen – Sunday Igboho insists Nigerian Eye:
2023: No elections in Southwest, Oduduwa Republic will happen – Sunday Igboho insists
2023: No elections in Southwest, Oduduwa Republic will happen – Sunday Igboho The Dabigal Blog:
2023: No elections in Southwest, Oduduwa Republic will happen – Sunday Igboho
“There’s no election in South-west come 2023”- Sunday Igboho Oyo Gist:
“There’s no election in South-west come 2023”- Sunday Igboho
Oduduwa: No Elections In S/West, Yoruba Leaving Nigeria – Sunday Igboho My Celebrity & I:
Oduduwa: No Elections In S/West, Yoruba Leaving Nigeria – Sunday Igboho
2023: No elections in Southwest, Oduduwa Republic will happen – Sunday Igboho Osmek News:
2023: No elections in Southwest, Oduduwa Republic will happen – Sunday Igboho
Oduduwa: Yoruba Leaving Nigeria, No Elections In S/West – Sunday Igboho Anaedo Online:
Oduduwa: Yoruba Leaving Nigeria, No Elections In S/West – Sunday Igboho
Oduduwa: No Elections In S/West, Yoruba Leaving Nigeria – Sunday Igboho Naija News:
Oduduwa: No Elections In S/West, Yoruba Leaving Nigeria – Sunday Igboho
No Elections In S/West, Yoruba Leaving Nigeria – Sunday Igboho Effiezy:
No Elections In S/West, Yoruba Leaving Nigeria – Sunday Igboho


   More Picks
1 'No Harm Must Befall IPOB's Lawyer, Ejiofor'- Igboho Blows Hot Over Military Invasion Of Barrister's House - Tori News, 9 hours ago
2 EndSARS Protester, Nicholas Mbah, regains freedom after nearly 8 months in Kirikiri Prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 MURIC asks NASS to reverse Britain’s ‘Christianization’ of Nigeria - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 Lady narrates how the ‘holy spirit’ woke up her husband after he slept off without kissing her - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
5 PDP governors propose no solutions to nation’s challenges – Presidency - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Reminisce set to release fifth album, reveals date - Glamsquad Magazine, 14 hours ago
7 'His victims are numerous, and span over 20years' Comedienne Princess blasts those asking her to forgive Baba Ijesha - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
8 PDP govs want NNPC to fund their wasteful spending – Presidency - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 FG borrowed N1.3tn in four years to subsidise power consumers, firms – World Bank - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 “Baba Ijesha never had sex with the girl at any time” – Actor, Yomi Fabiyi (video) - Republican Nigeria, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info