Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP govs want NNPC to fund their wasteful spending – Presidency
News photo Daily Post  - The presidency has condemned the communique by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors against President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NNPC Cannot Fund Your Wasteful Spending – Presidency Tells PDP Govs ODU News:
NNPC Cannot Fund Your Wasteful Spending – Presidency Tells PDP Govs
PDP govs want NNPC to fund their wasteful spending – Presidency Nigerian Eye:
PDP govs want NNPC to fund their wasteful spending – Presidency
PDP Governors Want NNPC To Fund Their Wasteful Spending – Presidency KOKO TV Nigeria:
PDP Governors Want NNPC To Fund Their Wasteful Spending – Presidency
PDP Governors Want NNPC To Fund Their Wasteful Spending – Garba Shehu Gist 36:
PDP Governors Want NNPC To Fund Their Wasteful Spending – Garba Shehu
PDP Governors Want NNPC To Fund Their Wasteful Spending – Garba Shehu Tori News:
PDP Governors Want NNPC To Fund Their Wasteful Spending – Garba Shehu


   More Picks
1 Okogie: Nigeria Has Practically Become a Failed State - This Day, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria is on oxygen, nobody knows what will happen next – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
5 Ondo guber: Assembly reacts to Gov Akeredolu’s victory at Appeal Court - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Sleepy Buhari making corruption to run rampant in Nigeria – Steve Hanke - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 Nigerian Soldiers Arrest Suspected Chadian Terrorist And Kidnap Kingpin, Eliminate Others - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
9 Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Grazing reserve law in northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing - Senate Spokesperson - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info