Filmmaker, Jeta Amata, raises alarm over the whereabouts of his ex-wife, Mbong







Jeta and Mbong went their separate ways in 2012 after 10 years of marriage and a daughter. Linda Ikeji Blog - Filmmaker, Jeta Amata, has raised alarm over the whereabouts of his ex-wife, Mbong.Jeta and Mbong went their separate ways in 2012 after 10 years of marriage and a daughter.



News Credibility Score: 99%