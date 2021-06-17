Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ondo guber: Assembly reacts to Gov Akeredolu’s victory at Appeal Court
Daily Post  - The Ondo State House of Assembly has congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his victory at the Court of Appeal. This was contained in a statement

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Appeal Court Upholds Akeredolu’s Reelection Leadership:
Appeal Court Upholds Akeredolu’s Reelection
Appeal Court re-affirms Akeredolu’s victory in guber poll The Guardian:
Appeal Court re-affirms Akeredolu’s victory in guber poll
Appeal Court Upholds Akeredolu’s Election This Day:
Appeal Court Upholds Akeredolu’s Election
Appeal Court upholds Gov Akeredolu’s election Ripples Nigeria:
Appeal Court upholds Gov Akeredolu’s election
Appeal Court Upholds Akeredolu’s Election The Trent:
Appeal Court Upholds Akeredolu’s Election
Ondo Guber Poll: Akeredolu Wins At Appeal Court Independent:
Ondo Guber Poll: Akeredolu Wins At Appeal Court
Ondo Poll: Appeal Court Upholds Akeredolu’s Victory Information Nigeria:
Ondo Poll: Appeal Court Upholds Akeredolu’s Victory
Appeal court upholds gov Akeredolu’s election The News Guru:
Appeal court upholds gov Akeredolu’s election
Ondo 2020: Appeal court upholds Akeredolu’s election Nigerian Eye:
Ondo 2020: Appeal court upholds Akeredolu’s election
Election Petition: Akeredolu wins in Appeal Court News Wire NGR:
Election Petition: Akeredolu wins in Appeal Court
Ondo 2020: Appeal court upholds Akeredolu’s election Within Nigeria:
Ondo 2020: Appeal court upholds Akeredolu’s election
Ondo Guber: Akeredou, APC React To Appeal Court Victory Naija News:
Ondo Guber: Akeredou, APC React To Appeal Court Victory


   More Picks
1 Okogie: Nigeria Has Practically Become a Failed State - This Day, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria is on oxygen, nobody knows what will happen next – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
5 Ondo guber: Assembly reacts to Gov Akeredolu’s victory at Appeal Court - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Sleepy Buhari making corruption to run rampant in Nigeria – Steve Hanke - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 Nigerian Soldiers Arrest Suspected Chadian Terrorist And Kidnap Kingpin, Eliminate Others - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
9 Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Grazing reserve law in northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing - Senate Spokesperson - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info