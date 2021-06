Killings in Yorubaland: Gani Adams Reports Fulani of Nigeria to UN, AU, Others The News - Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo (Generalisimo) of Yorubaland has fired a letter to internatonal organisations like the United Nations, Economic Commuity of West African States (ECOWAS), African Union on what he called Fulani’s “agenda bordering on ...



News Credibility Score: 50%