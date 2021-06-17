Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos Commissioner of police says traffic robbery would soon be history in the state
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has again reassured Lagosians that robbery in traffic will soon fizzle out and become history in the state as the Lagos State

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

127 suspected traffic robbers arrested in Lagos in four months – Police Premium Times:
127 suspected traffic robbers arrested in Lagos in four months – Police
Police say 127 traffic robbery suspects arrested in 3 months in Lagos Pulse Nigeria:
Police say 127 traffic robbery suspects arrested in 3 months in Lagos
127 traffic robbers arrested in three months in Lagos – CP The Eagle Online:
127 traffic robbers arrested in three months in Lagos – CP
127 traffic thieves arrested in 3 months: Lagos CP PM News:
127 traffic thieves arrested in 3 months: Lagos CP
Police arrest 127 ‘traffic robbers’, train special squad Republican Nigeria:
Police arrest 127 ‘traffic robbers’, train special squad
Police Arrest Two Traffic Robbers In Lagos (Photos) Tori News:
Police Arrest Two Traffic Robbers In Lagos (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Okogie: Nigeria Has Practically Become a Failed State - This Day, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria is on oxygen, nobody knows what will happen next – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
5 Ondo guber: Assembly reacts to Gov Akeredolu’s victory at Appeal Court - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Sleepy Buhari making corruption to run rampant in Nigeria – Steve Hanke - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
8 Nigerian Soldiers Arrest Suspected Chadian Terrorist And Kidnap Kingpin, Eliminate Others - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
9 Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Grazing reserve law in northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing - Senate Spokesperson - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info