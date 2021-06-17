Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Troops arrest suspected Chadian kidnapper, eliminate terrorists
News photo Prompt News  - The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested one Mohammed Maki, who claims to be a Chadian, coordinating a kidnapping syndicate and terrorist groups in the north-eastern part of the country.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

