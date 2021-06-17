Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'North Korea is experiencing a tense food situation' - Kim Jong Un admits
Linda Ikeji Blog  - North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un has admitted his hermit country is facing food shortages.

 

Speaking at the plenary meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim who blamed the food

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kim Jong Un: We are suffering from food insecurity Daily Times:
Kim Jong Un: We are suffering from food insecurity
Luci Post:
'North Korea is experiencing a tense food situation' - Kim Jong Un admits
Kim Jong-un admits North Korea is facing Nigeria Breaking News:
Kim Jong-un admits North Korea is facing 'tense' food crisis
We Are Suffering From Food Insecurity – Kim Jong Un Naija News:
We Are Suffering From Food Insecurity – Kim Jong Un
Monte Oz Live:
'North Korea is experiencing a tense food situation' - Kim Jong Un admits


   More Picks
1 REVEALED: Identity Of Nigerian Female Minister Who Laundered $37million According To EFCC Chairman - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
2 Nigeria’s unity and all the Iberiberism, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
3 33-year-old UNIBEN lecturer shot dead by gunmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings - The Nigeria Lawyer, 16 hours ago
5 Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Nigeria's economy recovering from COVID impact -- but unemployment, inflation remain elevated, says IMF - The Cable, 20 hours ago
7 Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
8 'No Harm Must Befall IPOB's Lawyer, Ejiofor'- Igboho Blows Hot Over Military Invasion Of Barrister's House - Tori News, 23 hours ago
9 I’ll be back – Sergio Ramos sends emotional farewell message to Real Madrid - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Growing Up In Bariga Slum Made Me Hustle Hard – Olamide - The Will, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info