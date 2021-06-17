Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Fake traditional ruler in court for allegedly defrauding woman of N51m
The Eagle Online
- The police charged Olaitan, a barber who resides at Iyana Governor Road, Idi- Iroko, Ogun State, with impersonation, stealing , obtaining by false pretenses and threat to life.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Fake Traditional Ruler In Court For Allegedly Defrauding Woman Of N51m
The News Guru:
Fake traditional ruler in court for N51m fraud
PM News:
Fake traditional ruler in court for N51m fraud
Daily Nigerian:
Fake traditional ruler in court for allegedly defrauding woman of N51m
Republican Nigeria:
Fake traditional ruler in court for allegedly defrauding woman of N51m
More Picks
1
Nigeria: Death of Boko Haram leader Shekau indubitably confirmed -
Africa News,
24 hours ago
2
REVEALED: Identity Of Nigerian Female Minister Who Laundered $37million According To EFCC Chairman -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
3
Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
You Still Have A Lot Of Work To Do, Buhari Tells Nigerian Troops In Borno -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
5
Female Students Kidnapped As Bandits Invade Kebbi School -
Daily Times,
17 hours ago
6
'No Harm Must Befall IPOB's Lawyer, Ejiofor'- Igboho Blows Hot Over Military Invasion Of Barrister's House -
Tori News,
19 hours ago
7
My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
13 hours ago
9
It is false to assume Nigeria cannot be divided – Mike Ozekhome -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube -
Gist Reel,
15 hours ago
