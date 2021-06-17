Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fake traditional ruler in court for allegedly defrauding woman of N51m
The Eagle Online  - The police charged Olaitan, a barber who resides at Iyana Governor Road, Idi- Iroko, Ogun State, with  impersonation, stealing , obtaining by false pretenses and threat to life.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Fake Traditional Ruler In Court For Allegedly Defrauding Woman Of N51m The Nigeria Lawyer:
Fake Traditional Ruler In Court For Allegedly Defrauding Woman Of N51m
Fake traditional ruler in court for N51m fraud The News Guru:
Fake traditional ruler in court for N51m fraud
Fake traditional ruler in court for N51m fraud PM News:
Fake traditional ruler in court for N51m fraud
Fake traditional ruler in court for allegedly defrauding woman of N51m Daily Nigerian:
Fake traditional ruler in court for allegedly defrauding woman of N51m
Fake traditional ruler in court for allegedly defrauding woman of N51m Republican Nigeria:
Fake traditional ruler in court for allegedly defrauding woman of N51m


   More Picks
1 Nigeria: Death of Boko Haram leader Shekau indubitably confirmed - Africa News, 24 hours ago
2 REVEALED: Identity Of Nigerian Female Minister Who Laundered $37million According To EFCC Chairman - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
3 Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 You Still Have A Lot Of Work To Do, Buhari Tells Nigerian Troops In Borno - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 Female Students Kidnapped As Bandits Invade Kebbi School - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
6 'No Harm Must Befall IPOB's Lawyer, Ejiofor'- Igboho Blows Hot Over Military Invasion Of Barrister's House - Tori News, 19 hours ago
7 My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings - The Nigeria Lawyer, 13 hours ago
9 It is false to assume Nigeria cannot be divided – Mike Ozekhome - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info