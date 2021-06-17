Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It doesn’t matter how many they kill, Biafra must emerge – Nnamdi Kanu vows
News photo Daily Post  - Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has vowed that the alleged attacks on his loyalists in the Southeast aiming at halting the the current agitation would not stop Biafra nation from emerging as a sovereign ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It doesn’t matter how many they kill, Biafra must emerge – Nnamdi Kanu vows Nigerian Eye:
It doesn’t matter how many they kill, Biafra must emerge – Nnamdi Kanu vows
It doesn’t matter how many they kill, Biafra must emerge – Nnamdi Kanu vows The Dabigal Blog:
It doesn’t matter how many they kill, Biafra must emerge – Nnamdi Kanu vows
It doesn’t matter how many they kill, Biafra must emerge – Nnamdi Kanu vows Edujandon:
It doesn’t matter how many they kill, Biafra must emerge – Nnamdi Kanu vows
No Matter The Killings, Biafra Will Emerge - Nnamdi Kanu | Nigeria News Naija News:
No Matter The Killings, Biafra Will Emerge - Nnamdi Kanu | Nigeria News


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is on oxygen, nobody knows what will happen next – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
3 How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Indian police arrest Nigerian man for allegedly selling cocaine (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Grazing reserve law in northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing - Senate Spokesperson - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Dangote Cement Completes Issuance of N50 Billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds | Investors King - Investor King, 22 hours ago
9 A Rejoinder to Igbo Intellectuals on the Biafran Minister in Buhari’s Government, By Yushau A. Shuaib - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
10 INEC Announces Dates To Conduct Ekiti, Osun Governorship Elections - Independent, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info