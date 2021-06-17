Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man arraigned in court for allegedly defrauding woman who wanted to be Oba Elegushi's wife of N51m
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 26-year-old barber who resides at Iyana Governor Road in Idi- Iroko community of Ogun State, has been arrested and charged with impersonation, stealing, obtaining by false pretences and thr

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man allegedly impersonates Oba Elegushi to defraud woman of N51m Pulse Nigeria:
Man allegedly impersonates Oba Elegushi to defraud woman of N51m
Man arraigned for impersonating Lagos monarch, allegedly defrauding online lover of N51million Within Nigeria:
Man arraigned for impersonating Lagos monarch, allegedly defrauding online lover of N51million
Barber Arraigned In Court For Allegedly Defrauding Woman Who Wanted To Be Oba Elegushi’s Wife Of N51M Republican Nigeria:
Barber Arraigned In Court For Allegedly Defrauding Woman Who Wanted To Be Oba Elegushi’s Wife Of N51M
Barber Arraigned In Court For Allegedly Defrauding Woman Who Wanted To Be Oba Elegushi Tori News:
Barber Arraigned In Court For Allegedly Defrauding Woman Who Wanted To Be Oba Elegushi's Wife Of N51M


   More Picks
1 Okogie: Nigeria Has Practically Become a Failed State - This Day, 14 hours ago
2 Nigeria is on oxygen, nobody knows what will happen next – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Police Arrest Criminals Involved In Rail Track Vandalism, Recover Weapons (Photos) - Naija News, 23 hours ago
4 Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 21 hours ago
6 How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Grazing reserve law in northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing - Senate Spokesperson - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Dangote Cement Completes Issuance of N50 Billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds | Investors King - Investor King, 24 hours ago
10 INEC Announces Dates To Conduct Ekiti, Osun Governorship Elections - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info