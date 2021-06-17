Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra Election: Ifeanyi Ubah emerges YPP governorship candidate
The Punch  - Ifeanyi Ubah, on Thursday, emerged as the candidate of the Young Progressives Party for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

   More Picks
1 Okogie: Nigeria Has Practically Become a Failed State - This Day, 14 hours ago
2 Nigeria is on oxygen, nobody knows what will happen next – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Police Arrest Criminals Involved In Rail Track Vandalism, Recover Weapons (Photos) - Naija News, 23 hours ago
4 Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 21 hours ago
6 How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Grazing reserve law in northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing - Senate Spokesperson - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Dangote Cement Completes Issuance of N50 Billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds | Investors King - Investor King, 24 hours ago
10 INEC Announces Dates To Conduct Ekiti, Osun Governorship Elections - Independent, 21 hours ago
