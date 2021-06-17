Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Female Students Kidnapped As Bandits Invade Kebbi School
News photo Daily Times  - Bandits have abducted some pupils at Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State. Details of the incident are still unclear however there are rumors that a security operative was shot dead during the operation.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

