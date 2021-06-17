News at a Glance

Update: ''Mum if you watch this, I love you. Linda Ikeji Blog -



Earlier today, filmmaker, Jeta Amata, raised alarm over the whereabouts of his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Veno, Mbong. According to Jeta, he and their daughter haven't hea Earlier today, filmmaker, Jeta Amata, raised alarm over the whereabouts of his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Veno, Mbong. According to Jeta, he and their daughter haven't hea



News Credibility Score: 95%



