Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: Akwa Ibom Police arrest pastor who killed his wife and buried her corpse in shallow grave
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Akwa Ibom State Police command has arrested a 48-year-old pastor, Ukachukwu Enoch Christopher for killing his wife and burying the corpse in a shallow grave in his compound.

 

LIB&n

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cleric Kills Wife, Buries Corpse In Shallow Grave Leadership:
Cleric Kills Wife, Buries Corpse In Shallow Grave
Akwa Ibom Pastor Christopher beats wife to death, buries her in shallow grave PM News:
Akwa Ibom Pastor Christopher beats wife to death, buries her in shallow grave
Pastor kills wife, buries corpse in shallow grave in A’Ibom Republican Nigeria:
Pastor kills wife, buries corpse in shallow grave in A’Ibom
Why I beat my wife to death and buried her in a shallow grave — Pastor Enoc Instablog 9ja:
Why I beat my wife to death and buried her in a shallow grave — Pastor Enoc
Pastor allegedly kills and buries wife in shallow grave in Akwa Ibom Luci Post:
Pastor allegedly kills and buries wife in shallow grave in Akwa Ibom


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering - Independent, 16 hours ago
2 JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings - The Nigeria Lawyer, 21 hours ago
3 Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Oniduro Mi: ‘Tope Alabi Is Like A Mother To Me,’ Says Singer Alaseyori - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria Earned $418.5 Billion In 10 Years From Petroleum – NEITI Reveals - The Trent, 17 hours ago
6 Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
7 NDLEA promotes 3, 506 officers to break years of stagnation - PM News, 23 hours ago
8 TRANSFER NEWS: Fikayo Tomori to join AC Milan in £25m Permanent Transfer after Loan Spell - Luci Post, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria is hell on earth – Nnamdi Kanu reacts as Navy moves institute to Kano - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 Buhari's 'greatest undoing' as president are his spokespersons - PDP Governors - The News Guru, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info