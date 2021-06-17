Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Kebbi: Shehu Sani reacts to another abduction of female students
Daily Post
- Shehu Sani, former Kaduna lawmaker says the fresh abduction of female students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, has pulled Nigeria back to its ugly reality.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
Kebbi: Shehu Sani reacts to another abduction of female students
Republican Nigeria:
Shehu Sani Reacts To Another Abduction Of Female Students In Kebbi
Gist 36:
Shehu Sani Reacts To Another Abduction Of Female Students In Kebbi
Tori News:
Shehu Sani Reacts To Another Abduction Of Female Students In Kebbi
More Picks
1
Okogie: Nigeria Has Practically Become a Failed State -
This Day,
15 hours ago
2
Nigeria is on oxygen, nobody knows what will happen next – Gov Wike -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 -
Prompt News,
23 hours ago
5
Ondo guber: Assembly reacts to Gov Akeredolu’s victory at Appeal Court -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
6
Sleepy Buhari making corruption to run rampant in Nigeria – Steve Hanke -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
7
How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
8
Nigerian Soldiers Arrest Suspected Chadian Terrorist And Kidnap Kingpin, Eliminate Others -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
9
Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
10
Grazing reserve law in northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing - Senate Spokesperson -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
