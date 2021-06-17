Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s attempt to push dollar fails, Naira falls to record 4-year low
News photo The Street Journal  - Efforts by the Central Bank of Bank, CBN, to force banks to sell more of the US dollar to customers to fill the gap between official and street rates has ended in futility as the Naira weakened to a four-year low in the parallel market.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Naira weakens to lowest in four years The Guardian:
Naira weakens to lowest in four years
Naira Crashes To Four-Year Low Sahara Reporters:
Naira Crashes To Four-Year Low
Naira weakens to 4-year low Vanguard News:
Naira weakens to 4-year low
Naira drops to four-year low against the dollar Ripples Nigeria:
Naira drops to four-year low against the dollar
Naira Weakens To 4-Year Low As Dollar Sells For N502/$1 Economic Confidential:
Naira Weakens To 4-Year Low As Dollar Sells For N502/$1
Naira weakens to lowest in four years The Citizen:
Naira weakens to lowest in four years
Naira Crashes To Four-Year Low Gist 36:
Naira Crashes To Four-Year Low
Naira weakens further despite boost in Dollar liquidity National Daily:
Naira weakens further despite boost in Dollar liquidity
Naira Crashes To Four-Year Low Tori News:
Naira Crashes To Four-Year Low


   More Picks
1 Okogie: Nigeria Has Practically Become a Failed State - This Day, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria is on oxygen, nobody knows what will happen next – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Fresh graduate shot dead by suspected herdsmen on her way to AAU Ekpoma to collect NYSC call-up letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Zenith Bank emerges Best Corporate Governance Financial Services in Africa 2021 - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
5 Ondo guber: Assembly reacts to Gov Akeredolu’s victory at Appeal Court - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Sleepy Buhari making corruption to run rampant in Nigeria – Steve Hanke - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 How Nasarawa police tried forcing us to confess we're kidnappers ― Suspects - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
8 Nigerian Soldiers Arrest Suspected Chadian Terrorist And Kidnap Kingpin, Eliminate Others - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
9 Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Grazing reserve law in northern Nigeria criminalises open grazing - Senate Spokesperson - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info