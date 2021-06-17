Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Growing Up In Bariga Slum Made Me Hustle Hard – Olamide
The Will  - June 17, (THEWILL)- Popular Nigerian rapper and YBNL founder, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, has stated that his experience growing up in a slum in the Bariga axis of Lagos state helped him to hustle hard.

16 hours ago
