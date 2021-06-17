Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, attacks footballer, Kelechi Iheanacho, for paying courtesy visit to Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, attacks footballer, Kelechi Iheanacho, for paying courtesy visit to Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yahaya Bello inspiration to Nigerian youths — Iheanacho Vanguard News:
Yahaya Bello inspiration to Nigerian youths — Iheanacho
Iheanacho Has ‘Cut Soap For Me’, Says Governor Yahaya Bello Leadership:
Iheanacho Has ‘Cut Soap For Me’, Says Governor Yahaya Bello
PHOTO: Super Eagles and Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho visits Kogi State Governor Yaya Bello. Pulse Nigeria:
PHOTO: Super Eagles and Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho visits Kogi State Governor Yaya Bello.
PHOTOS: Super Eagles and Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, pays visit to Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday. News Wire NGR:
PHOTOS: Super Eagles and Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, pays visit to Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday.
Nigerians drag Leicester city star, Kelechi Iheanacho over his courtesy visit to Gov. Yahaya Bello Oyo Gist:
Nigerians drag Leicester city star, Kelechi Iheanacho over his courtesy visit to Gov. Yahaya Bello
Iheanacho Naija News:
Iheanacho 'Attacked' For Visiting Governor Yahaya Bello Of Kogi | Nigeria News
2023: Sowore Attacks Footballer Kelechi Iheanacho for Visiting Governor Yahaya Bello Tori News:
2023: Sowore Attacks Footballer Kelechi Iheanacho for Visiting Governor Yahaya Bello


   More Picks
1 REVEALED: Identity Of Nigerian Female Minister Who Laundered $37million According To EFCC Chairman - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 'No Harm Must Befall IPOB's Lawyer, Ejiofor'- Igboho Blows Hot Over Military Invasion Of Barrister's House - Tori News, 21 hours ago
5 You Still Have A Lot Of Work To Do, Buhari Tells Nigerian Troops In Borno - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings - The Nigeria Lawyer, 15 hours ago
7 It is false to assume Nigeria cannot be divided – Mike Ozekhome - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, attacks footballer, Kelechi Iheanacho, for paying courtesy visit to Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
10 Lagos Commissioner of police says traffic robbery would soon be history in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info