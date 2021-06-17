Post News
News at a Glance
Two feared killed in another clash in Ibadan
Premium Times
- Police, however, say no life was lost
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The News:
Two feared killed in clash among youths in Ibadan
Prompt News:
Two feared killed in clash among youths in Ibadan
The Eagle Online:
Two feared killed in clash among youths in Ibadan
Within Nigeria:
Two ‘killed’ in another clash in Ibadan
Republican Nigeria:
Two feared killed in another clash in Ibadan
More Picks
1
Okogie: Nigeria Has Practically Become a Failed State -
This Day,
23 hours ago
2
Nigerian Soldiers Arrest Suspected Chadian Terrorist And Kidnap Kingpin, Eliminate Others -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
3
Nigeria: Death of Boko Haram leader Shekau indubitably confirmed -
Africa News,
18 hours ago
4
Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese railway workers, kill policeman in Ogun village -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
5
REVEALED: Identity Of Nigerian Female Minister Who Laundered $37million According To EFCC Chairman -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
6
You Still Have A Lot Of Work To Do, Buhari Tells Nigerian Troops In Borno -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
7
Uzodimma seeks additional state for South East, defends Buhari on restructuring -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
8
Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
I’ll be back – Sergio Ramos sends emotional farewell message to Real Madrid -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
Northern Group declares Nnamdi Kanu wanted, pledges N100 million for his arrest -
Osmek News,
7 hours ago
