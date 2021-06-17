Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Earned $418.5 Billion In 10 Years From Petroleum – NEITI Reveals
News photo The Trent  - Nigeria earned $418.544 billion in oil and gas revenue from 2010 to 2019, an audit report by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, has revealed.

