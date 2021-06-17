Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CBN grants Lotus Bank license to commence non-interest Banking operations -NigPilot
News photo Nigerian Pilot  - THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted a non-interest banking license to Lotus Ltd. Lotus Bank seeks to pursue the mission of creating value and growth for all through digital innovation and best-in-class customer experience for Nigerians.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

